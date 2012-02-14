Backstage With A Model At The Vampire-Inspired Christian Siriano Fashion Show This Weekend

Louise Maselis checking out her look in the mirror before the show.

A cloud of hair spray engulfs Louise Maselis as she studies her reflection in the mirror backstage at Chelsea art gallery EyeBeam Atelier, minutes before the Christian Siriano runway show.This is Maselis’ first New York Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, and she’s reveling in the excitement and the fast-pace nature of it all.



“I’m really, really excited and not too nervous for my first season,” said the 19-year-old Belgian beauty. Siriano’s show was the fourth of the week for Maselis, who also walked for Cynthia Rowley this season. Maselis has been modelling for four years.

At Siriano’s show, Maselis told us about her favourite part of the former “Project Runway” winner’s collection.

“The entire thing, it’s amazing and so cool,” Maselis said. “I love the inspiration. I love the makeup. It’s based around vampires and bats. It’s very rock-chic. I love it.”

The dark lips and pale faces helped the models embody the vampire-look. And the clothes they wore on the runway had wings, so that they truly did resemble bats.

The hour before the runway show begins, each model is surrounded by at least three makeup or hair artists who perfect her runway look. There’s a quick walk through, so the models get a feel for the runway. Christian Siriano even gave the group a demonstration of the perfect runway turn.

