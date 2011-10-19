DELL: I Was 'Misconstrued' When I Said Apple Should Shut Down And Return Money To Shareholders

When Apple was at a low point, Michael Dell said of the company, “I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”



Today at the Web 2.0 Summit event in San Francisco, he said his quote was “largely misconstrued.”

“I’m not a CEO for hire, if you ask me what I would do if I were the CEO of any company, it’s not something I really think about,” he said. “Certainly I have tremendous respect for Apple, they have done incredibly well.”

That could be because Apple has long since blown past Dell and become the largest technology company in the world. Apple now has a market cap of around $390 billion compared to Dell’s roughly $30 billion market cap.

