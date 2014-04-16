Boston Police Evacuate Marathon Finish Line After Spotting Two Unattended Backpacks

Boston police officers have evacuated the area around the Boston Marathon finish line after two unattended backpacks were spotted, AP reports.

The packs were discovered at around 6:50 p.m., and police told people to avoid the area as a bomb squad investigates.

Photographers from WBZ-TV said they saw a person with one of the backpacks screaming “Boston strong” before the area was cleared.

Police detained at least one suspicious person and brought him in for questioning, ABC News reports.

Police are especially cautious, as three died and more than 260 people were wounded just one year ago, when two bombs exploded near the finish line.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Male suspect in @bostonpolice custody in unattended bags investigation at finish line pic.twitter.com/W4ENWLJybG

An Instagram user posted this footage of the alleged suspect walking on the street moments before he apparently dropped a backpack and was arrested by police:

While the race takes place on Saturday, tributes were held today to mark the somber anniversary.

“Today, we recognise the incredible courage and leadership of so many Bostonians in the wake of unspeakable tragedy,” President Obama said in a statement. “And we offer our deepest gratitude to the courageous firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, runners and spectators who, in an instant, displayed the spirit Boston was built on — perseverance, freedom and love.”

This story is developing, and will be updated as we learn more.

