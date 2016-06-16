This backpack with a folding chair built in is the ultimate travel bag

Schlepping around a heavy backpack all day is tiring work. What makes is worse is that it’s often hard to find a place to sit down and rest while you’re on the go. A new backpack solves this problem.

The Foldable Chair Backpack is, well, exactly what it sounds like. The bag has a chair — more of a stool, really — built right into the side of the pack.

When it’s being used as a normal backpack, the metal legs of the chair fold up and are hidden behind a layer of breathable padding. They’re lightweight, and the whole bag only weighs a little more than three pounds when it’s empty. Plus, it’s waterproof.

The chair can support 220 pounds of weight, which is pretty good for a little travelling stool.

It’s available for sale from Brando, and costs $75.

NOW WATCH: An exercise scientist explains how to get a better butt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.