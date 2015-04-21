The sturdy High Sierra backpack is perfect for camping, the gym, and more [67% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re looking for a great backpack on sale, you’re in luck.

This High Sierra backpack comes with six interior multi-function pockets, three large exterior zipper pockets, and three small exterior zipper pockets.

The backpack also comes with a tuck-away rain cover, a mesh beverage pocket, and a deluxe media pocket with a headphone port.

“The Access Day Pack by High Sierra is one of the best backpack/day packs I have ever owned,” one reviewer noted.

“Very sturdy and well made,” another wrote.

The backpack comes in 11 different colours.

High Sierra Access Backpack: $US120.00 $US62.98 [48% off]

