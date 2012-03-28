BACKLASH: Explosive New York Post Cover Says The Trayvon Martin Shooting Is Being Exploited By 'Race Hustlers'

The pushback on the Trayvon Martin story is now getting ferocious.



Today’s New York Post has a provocative (or offensive) cover saying that “Race Hustlers” are exploiting the tragedy of Trayvon Martins’ death. At least they are still calling it a “tragedy” today.

On the cover are three New York state senators, Kevin Parker, Bill Perkins, and Eric Adams, who wore hoodies in solidarity with the rallies for Martin across the nation.

Photo: Newseum

