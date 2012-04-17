Background Checks Aren't Always Reliable And They Could Cost You Your Job

Photo: Howorth

Before employers conduct background checks on potential employees, they should first conduct accountability checks on the criminal background agencies they use. With easily accessible records and an “industry-wide lack of accountability,” the National Consumer Law centre says in a report that there have been too many cases of mismatched results provided or information released that disqualified a candidate when it shouldn’t.



“These reports really should be accurate. Unfortunately, too often, what we found is, they’re not,” says Persis Yu, an NCLC attorney who worked on the “Broken Records”report. “It’s really the Wild West out there. They’re not required to be licensed. They’re not required to be registered. And yet they’re generating billions of dollars in revenue with very little accountability.”

Even if job seekers dispute the mistaken information, it often takes weeks and by this time, the jobs they originally applied for would’ve already gone to someone else.

In recent years, the rise of background checks in the hiring process has led to an increase in businesses that provide these services. But since there are no licensing requirements for these providers, anyone can start their own business if they have a computer and internet access.

