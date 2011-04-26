Apparently The Background Check At Goldman Sachs Is Carried Out By Former CIA Agents

William Cohan’s book about the rise of Goldman Sachs, is the gift that keeps on giving.



The author of Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World, told FINS that the background check at Goldman Sachs is tantamount to an inspection you might receive from a government agent.

And that’s probably because the Goldman inspector used to be one.

“The firm employs a cadre of former private investigators and CIA agents in a special unit dubbed the Reputational Risk Dept,” FINS reported after reading the book.

An ex-Goldman trader explained the process to Cohan: “They basically ream, steam and dry clean you. They look into every aspect of your life. …I was always sort of convinced that they did that to build a dossier on you, so if you ever gave them a problem, they could use it against you.”

That certainly beats the psychological tests that we hear get carried out on interviewees at some hedge funds — though we’re sure Goldman does a little of that too…

