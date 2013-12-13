The Latest Trendy Bar In The Meatpacking District Opened For Business Last Night

Will Malnati and Doug Jacob, the team behind Toro and Willow Road, have opened a hip new bar called backbar in New York’s Meatpacking District.

New World Design Builders, who worked on ABC Kitchen and The Empire Hotel Rooftop, collaborated with the backbar team for the design of the new place, located in the old Nabisco Factory at 10th Avenue and 16th Street.

The entrance to the new spot, which officially opened for business last night, is hidden behind a pair of unmarked steel doors that open onto a room with both Spanish and industrial elements. Flowers hang from the ceiling, and several long, leather couches line the concrete walls.

The owners describe it as a “laid-back, discrete nightlife experience unique to the area, catering to art, fashion and creative crowds.”

This part of the concrete wall is lit up by candles in their own individual alcoves.

The bar itself is very industrial chic.

The menu is “extremely simple, without many details, meaning the flavours in the drink can change and evolve.”

Wednesday’s opening party lasted well into the night.

Will Malnati and Doug Jacob pose at the opening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.