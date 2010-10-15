Did You Know Back To The Future's Marty McFly Was NOT Originally Played By Michael J. Fox?

The filmmakers behind Back to the Future first shot the movie with Eric Stoltz playing Marty McFly – Wait, who?



Turns out, Stoltz wasn’t cut out to play the cool Marty McFly and was axed 5 weeks into filming in favour of Michael J. Fox, according to THR. Looks like Spielberg and the writers made the right move as the film went on to make over $380 million worldwide and became a launching pad for Michael J. Fox’s acting career.

Watch the footage below of Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, and Steven Spielberg explaining how Eric Stoltz wasn’t cool enough to play Marty McFly.



