A Photographer Had Adults Recreate Their Childhood Pictures, And The Results Are Uncanny

Old photos are a great way to look back on days gone by. But what if it was possible to recreate some of your most nostalgic moments later in life?

This is what Argentinian photographer Irina Werning tried to do with her photo series “Back to the Future.” Werning’s series captures adults returning to the same poses, places, and even outfits from their vintage childhood photographs.

When Werning’s photos first hit the internet a few years back they went viral, and now she’s returned with more for an upcoming book, which is available to order on her website. She shared some of these photos with us below.

“I love old photos. I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. I like to imagine how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today …” Werning writes on her website.

“Back to the Future” took her to 32 countries over four years.

Werning’s images are incredibly precise replicas of the original prints.

That’s right down to the clothing. Though in some cases, there’s not much clothing involved.

The subjects of Werning’s photographs even share the same facial expressions as their younger counterparts.

The British band Riff Raff posed for Werning. Here they are in 1976 and 2011.

This guy’s mustache got significantly more bushy.

Werning’s photos show that as much as things change over the years, some things do remain the same.

The limited edition hardcover book is available on her website.

