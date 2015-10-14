People are going nuts for this rare Pepsi bottle from 'Back to the Future'

Pepsi recently announced they would be releasing a limited number of special edition Pepsi Perfect bottles, the same futuristic soda shown in “Back to the Future Part II.” Fans at this year’s New York Comic Con dressed as Marty McFly got their hands on it ahead of time. Pepsi will only be selling 6,500 Pepsi Perfect bottles for $US20.15 starting October 21, the same day Marty McFly travels to the future in the film.

