FINALLY: Nike Is Going To Sell Those Self-Lacing 'Back To The Future 2' Sneakers This Year

Nike has confirmed it is releasing Marty McFly’s self-lacing, light-up sneakers from “Back to the Future” to the public in 2015, Nice Kicks reports.

Speaking at the #AgendaEmerge conference in Long Beach California this week, Tinker Hatfield, who designed the Nike MAG sneaker Marty McFly wore in “Back to the Future 2,” said his team is working as hard as possible to release a line of the “power lace” shoes this year. No details yet on pricing, but given that they actually lace up by themselves, they’re not likely to be cheap.

The release date is a poignant one: 2015 is the year Marty McFly and Doc Brown are sent back to in the 1989 film.

Here’s what Marty McFly’s Nike sneakers looked like in the movie 26 years ago.





And here’s how they will look in reality.

Nice Kicks has some more on how the power laces will actually work, based on Nike’s US patent filing.

The mechanism is housed in the midsole of the shoe and is activated using a button on the outside, which sets off a kind of cog and pulley system:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.