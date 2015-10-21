We're getting closer and closer to Marty McFly's hoverboard in 'Back to the Future'

Marty McFly from the “Back to the Future” series is pretty much a pro skateboarder.

But when he finds himself transported to the future in “Back to the Future: Part II,” he has to adapt his skateboard skills to a hoverboard (Great Scott!).

The movie was made back in the 80s, so this “future” scene actually takes place this week, on October 21, 2015. (Maybe keep an eye out for McFly zooming by on a hoverboard, you know, just in case.)

Unfortunately we don’t have hoverboards that are that impressive today, but we’re getting close. The closest we’ve come are models that operate like tiny helicopters that the rider stands on top of, or boards that use electromagnets or superconductors to hover over a metallic surface. A real, working hoverboard will probably use a variation of one of these techniques.

The HoverBlog made this graphic that shows how hoverboard technology has improved over time. The first attempt dates all the way back to the 1950s:

