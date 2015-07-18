'Back To The Future' is coming back to theatres on a date fans will love

It’s 2015 and the flying cars, auto-adjusting clothing, and inexpensive hoverboards we saw in “Back to the Future” are still naught but a distant dream.

But that’s ok. Universal Studios is bringing the film trilogy back to the theatres (see what I did there) on October 21, 2015 — the exact date Marty McFly travels to in the second film.

Since the only thing better about imagining the future is being nostalgic about it, Universal Home Entertainment also announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic films by re-releasing them in several new collections — the most expensive ones will even come with a light-up flux capacitor package and the DVD debut of “Back to the Future: The Complete Animated Series.”

Remember that?

Time, it flies.

