21 Things 'Back To The Future 2' Got Wrong About 2015

Universal via Movieclips26 years later, we’re still waiting for the hover board.
If there’s one movie you should rewatch this year, it’s “Back to the Future 2.”
Director Robert Zemeckis’s 1989 film sends Marty McFly and Doc Brown to the year 2015.
Did the film get it right? Not exactly.
While they predicted Skype calls and virtual reality headsets, there’s plenty the film gets wrong, including hover boards.
However, Zemeckis mentions in a featurette for the film he didn’t plan to get the future right. He explained he’s not a fan of seeing it depicted in movies.
We've come close, but we're still waiting around for an actual working model of a hoverboard. It didn't help that director Robert Zemeckis tricked fans into thinking the toy was real in a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film.
We're still waiting for Nike to release some self-lacing sneakers, but we'll supposedly get them in stores this year.
USA Today did get a redesign in 2012 but it wasn't like this. Look real close and the film also predicted 'Queen Diana' would be visiting the US.
The headline at the top right reads, 'Washington prepares for Queen Diana's Visit.'
Unless you live in New Jersey or Oregon, you have to pump your own gas. These self-serve robotic gas stations would change that.
While we may not have hologram movies, Hollywood is definitely obsessed with 3D. 'Jaws 19' was a fun nod to executive producer Steven Spielberg.
People may not be able to dine and exercise at the same time like in this fake diner, but 'Back to the Future 2' did predict people's efforts to be more conscious about fitness.
Unlike the McFlys, we can't open the front door to our house with a thumbprint. We still need door knobs.
Wouldn't it be nice if we all had Black & Decker Hydrators that could cook food almost instantaneously?
Sure there's Google Glass, but JVC's virtual headset let's you make phone calls and watch two TV programs at the same time.
On that note, we may not be able to watch six television channels at once, but the film did capture our incessant need for electronic consumption.
Though we can scan our thumbprints to pay for items on the iPhone, we can't use it to pay for everything, including cab fares.
And nope. The Cubs still haven't won the World Series in over 100 years. Can they finally do it in 2015?
