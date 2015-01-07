21 Things 'Back To The Future 2' Got Wrong About 2015

Universal via Movieclips 26 years later, we’re still waiting for the hover board.

If there’s one movie you should rewatch this year, it’s “Back to the Future 2.”

Director Robert Zemeckis’s 1989 film sends Marty McFly and Doc Brown to the year 2015.

Did the film get it right? Not exactly.

While they predicted Skype calls and virtual reality headsets, there’s plenty the film gets wrong, including hover boards.

However, Zemeckis mentions in a featurette for the film he didn’t plan to get the future right. He explained he’s not a fan of seeing it depicted in movies.

