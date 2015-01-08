'Back To The Future 2' Director Didn't Want The Film To Travel To Future

A lot of people are going to be talking about “Back to the Future 2” this year.

The 1989 film shows the two main characters, Marty and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), travel to the year 2015 where they find flying cars, bizarre fashion, and hologram movies.

We recently rewatched the film, and in one of the special features on the sequel’s DVD, director Robert Zemeckis explains he didn’t want the sequel to depict the future.

“I never really ever wanted to go to the future in the ‘Back to the Future’ movie because I don’t like seeing the future in any movie,” said Zemeckis. “The only kind of future that the audience ever actually accepts is a Orwellian dark future.”

“The problem with doing movies in the future is that you always are wrong,” he continued. “You underestimate it. You can’t be right. Even Stanley Kubrick has always mispredicted the future in his movies.”

Zemeckis said they found a workaround for the movie by making light of what they thought the future would be like.

“What we did is we just decided to figure out a way to make it all into jokes,” he said.

This included the funny fashion you see people wearing in the year 2015 to an automatic dog walker gag.

Universal via Movieclips Director Robert Zemeckis said the crew took a lighter approach to the future in order to create the year 2015 in ‘Back to the Future 2.’

Much of the focus is also on helpful technological advances. Marty wears a self-drying jacket, virtual phone glasses worn by many throughout the film, and thumb scans are used to pay for everything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.