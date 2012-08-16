See What You're Supposed To Buy Your Kids For Back-To-School

Photo: jcpenney.com
It’s time for back-to-school shopping, and the National Retail Federation predicts this will be a strong year.So the retailers are coming out with the promotions full force. It’s this barrage of marketing that helps determine what kids and teens will be wearing this fall.
Every store is different, but some key trends include brightly-coloured jeans, denim jackets and layering.
We went to all the major websites to see what they’re pushing for the back to school season.
Wal-Mart sells a lot of nondescript clothing that could work for a uniform. They're also promoting t-shirts.
For men, they offer more conservative looks including these t-shirts and button-up tops. They also feature a cargo jacket.
JC Penney is promoting more of a bohemian lok for girls and guys. They're also offering free haircuts.
