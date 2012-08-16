See What You're Supposed To Buy Your Kids For Back-To-School

Photo: jcpenney.com

It’s time for back-to-school shopping, and the National Retail Federation predicts this will be a strong year.So the retailers are coming out with the promotions full force. It’s this barrage of marketing that helps determine what kids and teens will be wearing this fall.



Every store is different, but some key trends include brightly-coloured jeans, denim jackets and layering.

We went to all the major websites to see what they’re pushing for the back to school season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.