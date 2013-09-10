Back To Finance For Steve Bracks After Julie Bishop Cancelled His Role As Consul General

Photo: Getty Images

Former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks is going back to funds management, after the Foreign Minister-elect Julie Bishop revoked his appointment as Australia’s Consul General in New York.

This does not come as a surprise. Before she was elected Bishop had said she “reserved the right” the review the former Labor premier’s appointment.

Despite asking to be consulted on diplomatic appointments, Bishop said outgoing foreign affairs minister Bob Carr installed Bracks, who began the job on 5 August this year.

Today Bracks, who was premier of Victoria for eight years, issued a statement saying he was going back to the funds management industry, where he has worked for the last six years. He has previously held several senior roles in the Australian superannuation sector.

Bracks said he had been pleased with the support he received since he began the diplomatic role, after attending briefings with business leaders, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and former consul generals.

“There was significant recognition of my background as Premier of Victoria for eight years and as one of Australia’s leaders in the Funds Management Industry for the last six years” Bracks said in his statement.

“I will be making no further comment at this time.”

