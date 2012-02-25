Back In The '80s, Jim Chanos And George Soros Were Office-Mates

From a chat between Jim Chanos and Betty Liu at Titans at the Table last night (which we have written about at length). Chanos’ words pretty much sums it up—



“I used to keep my office at George Soros’, so he’s a client and a friend. George is an interesting guy. He’s obviously as much interested in politics as finance and has used his substantial resources to shape the debate. And I think in ways that have probably been a net positive for at least the global discussion, whether you agree with his politics or not.”

“[Soros] was semi-retired when I had my offices there in the late ’80s. He was semi-retired. But he really has never been semi-retired.”

The video of the entire episode is here and the conversation about Soros occurs around 38:00.

