Back In 1999, Child Prodigy Rory McIlroy Chipped Golf Balls Into A Washing Machine On Live TV

Nicholas Carlson

Only 22 years old, new US Open champion Rory McIlroy is something of a prodigy.

He’s been one for a while, it turns out.

Back in 1999, he went on TV and showed how he practices in his home: by chipping golf balls into his mother’s washing machine.

He’d just won the Under-10 World Championship in Florida.

Watch:

By the way, here’s what Tiger Woods looked like in 1999:

Tiger Woods in 1999

And Rory the same year:

Rory McIllroy at 9

