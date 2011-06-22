Back In 1999, Child Prodigy Rory McIlroy Chipped Golf Balls Into A Washing Machine On Live TV

Only 22 years old, new US Open champion Rory McIlroy is something of a prodigy.
He’s been one for a while, it turns out.
Back in 1999, he went on TV and showed how he practices in his home: by chipping golf balls into his mother’s washing machine.
He’d just won the Under-10 World Championship in Florida.
Watch:
By the way, here’s what Tiger Woods looked like in 1999:
And Rory the same year:
