Back In 1999, Child Prodigy Rory McIlroy Chipped Golf Balls Into A Washing Machine On Live TV

Only 22 years old, new US Open champion Rory McIlroy is something of a prodigy.



He’s been one for a while, it turns out.

Back in 1999, he went on TV and showed how he practices in his home: by chipping golf balls into his mother’s washing machine.

He’d just won the Under-10 World Championship in Florida.

By the way, here’s what Tiger Woods looked like in 1999:

And Rory the same year:

