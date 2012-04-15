Back In 1765, New Yorkers Were Still Protesting Against The 1 per cent

The NY Fed has dug up an letter in the New York Gazette from 1765 which shows that nothing ever changes:



Some Individuals of our Countrymen, by the Smiles of Providence or some other Means, are enabled to roll in their four–wheel’d Carriages, and can support the Expence of good Houses, rich Furniture, and Luxurious Living. But, is it equitable that 99, or rather 999 should suffer for the Extravagance or Grandeur of one? Especially when it is consider’d, that Men frequently owe their Wealth to the Impoverishment of their Neighbours.

Here’s the full thing courtesy of the New York Society Library:

