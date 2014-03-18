Soccer Player Scores A Jaw-Dropping Back-Heel Goal From 30 Yards Out

Syrian forward Moataz Salhani scored one of the best (and luckiest) goals of the year for Al-Wehdat in the Jordanian Premier League on Saturday.
Salhani was trying to control a ball that was passed behind him. In a stroke of good fortune, he stuck his leg out, the ball deflected off his heel, and it sailed over the goalie’s head for a goal.
Wild (via Big Lead):
