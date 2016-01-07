This man is selling a calendar with photos of his back hair for charity

Idaho resident Mike Wolfe had always been embarrassed by his back hair, but at age 35 he decided to turn it into profitable works of art.

Wolfe recruited his friend and artist Tyler Harding to shave an American flag into his back. From there, the duo decided to create and sell a 12-month calendar appropriately dubbed “Calendhair.” Each month has its own backscape and a corresponding seasonal pun.

Harding told INSIDER that the “‘scaping” process for December’s “Away in the MangHAIR” photo took about one and a half hours. It also takes Wolfe a few months to grow enough back hair for Harding to work with.

The “Calendhair” costs $20 and 10% of the proceeds go to Gates of Hope, a charity that helps Kenyan youth and resettled refugees in Idaho.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.