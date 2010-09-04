Back From The Dead! Google Keeping Wave Around As "Wave In A Box"

Earlier this month, Google surprised no one when it announced that development of Wave — which the company once hoped would revolutionise online communication and collaboration — would be discontinued.



Today, the company announced that it is still committed to its open-sourced Wave protocol, and that it will be releasing a more robust example Wave server, called ‘Wave in a Box’.

As we pointed out when Google pulled the plug on Wave, some of the collaboration features introduced with Wave have already made their way into Google Docs. It’s clear that Google still loves a lot of things that Wave can do, but it has given up on creating something consumers actually want to use out of it. Instead, it’s hoping third-parties take the ball and run with it.

So Google Wave is still very much dead. But, someday, someone might build an awesome service built on Google’s failure.

