Bachmann's Legislative Record "Nonexistent," Says Pawlenty

Former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty thinks fellow GOP 2012 candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann’s “nonexistent” legislative experience makes her unfit to be President.On NBC’s Meet the Press today, Pawlenty went after Bachmann, who holds significant leads in the polls, saying “Her record of accomplishment in Congress is nonexistent — it’s nonexistent.”



“We’re not looking for folks who just have a speech capability,” he added. “We’re looking for people who can lead a large enterprise in a public setting and drive it to conclusion. I’ve done that, she hasn’t.”

In a statement, Bachmann took the high-road, not criticising Pawlenty, but highlighting her opposition to key Obama administration legislation.

“This is an election about the future of our nation – one where voters will have to decide who is best equipped to lead our nation by looking at our records, as well as our vision for the nation,” she said. “Instead of negativity, I want to focus on my accomplishments.”

With the Ames Iowa Straw Poll quickly approaching, Pawlenty is trying to slow Bachmann’s surge rise to the “first tier” of candidates.

Bachmann’s statement:

“I have fought the cap-and-trade agenda, rather than implement it, and I will work to end cap-and-trade as President of the United States. I stood up against President Obama’s support of the $700 billion bailout rather than defend it.

“I was a leading voice, fighting against Obamacare and the unconstitutional individual mandates; I did not lift my voice in praise of it. My message brought tens of thousands of Americans to Washington D.C. to oppose Obamacare. As President I will not rest until Obamacare is repealed. And I will not vote to raise the debt ceiling.

“People can count on me as a fighter; I am proud of my record of fighting with resolve, and without apology, for our free markets, for sane fiscal policies, and in opposition to the advancement of the big government left. As President, the American people can count on me to stand by my record of advancing pro-growth policies to put our nation back on the right track.”

Watch the video of Pawlenty’s remarks below:



