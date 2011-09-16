Bachmann's Former Campaign Manager Refuses To Say If He Still Wants Her To Be President

Ed Rollins, the veteran GOP operative who served as Rep. Michele Bachmann’s campaign manager until earlier this month, refused to say if he still wants Bachmann to become the nation’s next Commander in Chief.



In an interview on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, Rollins criticised Bachmann’s handling of the HPV vaccine issue — saying she should apologise for misspeaking, and return to retail politics in Iowa.

Rollins first sidestepped the question of whether he would “like to see her as president.”

When reminded by Matthews that she would control “the bomb,” Rollins said. “I want someone who will control the economy and I think she’s right on those issues.”

Asked if he would be OK with Bachmann serving Commander-in-Chief, Rollins again refused to answer, saying “Whoever is president gets to be commander-in-chief. The one in their today didn’t have much experience.”

Watch the video below:



