Bachmann Would Vote To Raise The Debt Ceiling — If It Also Repealed Obamacare

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

GOP Presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmman will not vote to raise the debt ceiling — unless it also repeals Obamacare.The Minnesota congresswoman and tea-party favourite reiterated in an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly that she would not support raising the debt ceiling.



“They’d have to cut an enormous amount, including they would have to defund Obamacare, because that’s the largest entitlement in the history of the country.”

Asked whether she thought Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner was lying when he said the government would not be able to meet its obligations after August 2, Bachman said “He’s wrong. He’s wrong. He’s wrong.”

“We can pay off all of those obligations… What we can’t pay for are all these continued wasteful programs in Washington,” she said.

[h/t The Hill]

Watch the video below:

