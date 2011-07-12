Bachmann Surge Continues In Iowa

Rep. Michele Bachmann leads GOP front-runner MItt Romney in a new poll of likely Iowa caucus attenders, according to The Iowa Republican.com, which commissioned the survey.



The survey was conducted by Jan Van Louhizen’s polling firm, which conducted all of the survey research for President George W. Bush. Mr. Louhizen’s firm has a sterling reputation for accuracy.

Rep. Bachmann garners 25 per cent of the Iowa caucus “electorate.” Mr. Romney attracts 21 per cent. Everyone else is in single digits. But among those who are most “attentive” to the campaign, Rep. Bachmann’s lead expands substantially. She gets 32 per cent of the “most attentive” voters to Mr. Romney’s 18 per cent.

With the Ames, Iowa Straw Poll a month away, expectations have now been set. Mr. Romney is not participating, nor is former US Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman. That means that Rep. Bachmann will be expected to win the straw poll handily, with Rep. Ron Paul and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty competing for second place. If Ms. Bachmann does in fact win the straw poll next month, she will be adjudged — at least for a while — Mr. Romney’s principal competitor for the GOP nomination.

