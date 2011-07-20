Bachmann Staffers Rough Up Reporter

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Staffers for Rep. Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign allegedly grabbed and pushed ABC News reporter Brian Ross, Time Magazine reports.Ross was running after the candidate to ask her whether she had ever missed a vote in the House of Representatives due to migraines — a follow-up to this morning’s story in The Daily Caller reporting Bachmann suffers from incapacitating stress-induced migraine attacks.



“They put her out of commission for a day or more at a time,” a source told the website. “They come out of nowhere, and they’re unpredictable.”

Jeffrey Schneider, a senior vice president at ABC News, strongly condemned the campaign’s actions to The Washington Post, adding the network has video of the incident and will likely post it.

