Bachmann Reportedly Suffers From Stress-Induced "Episodes"

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) suffers from incapacitating, stressed-induced migraines, The Daily Caller reports, questioning her fitness to be President.The report cites multiple sources close to the GOP presidential candidate confirming the condition, and lists multiple hospital stays and trips to urgent care centres for treatment.



“She has terrible migraine headaches. And they put her out of commission for a day or more at a time. They come out of nowhere, and they’re unpredictable,” a Bachmann adviser involved in her 2010 congressional campaign told The Daily Caller.

A spokeswoman for Bachmann, Alice Stewart, confirmed “she suffers from migraines and they’re under control with medicine,” but said the report that they were incapacitating is wrong.

The sources reportedly came forward because they are “terrified about the impact the condition could have on Bachmann’s performance if she actually became president.”

