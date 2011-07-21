Bachmann Doctor Says She Is In "Good General Health," Migraines Controllable

Michele Bachmann’s campaign released a letter from The Attending Physician of the United States Congress attesting to her “good general health,” pushing back against a report alleging she suffers from incapacitating stress-induced migraines.



Dr. Brian Monahan writes that here migraines “occur infrequently and have known trigger factors of which you are aware and know how to avoid.”

According to the letter, Bachmann does not take daily medication to prevent the attacks, but takes medication to control them if they occur. She has undergone “detailed labwork and brain scans,” the results of which were “normal,” Monahan wrote.

The doctor added that Bachmann has never sought medical attention from him for the migraines.

The letter does not specify the severity of the attacks, what the trigger factors are, or whether she has needed to see a doctor other than Monahan in response to an episode.

The full letter is below:

Photo: Bachmann Campaign

