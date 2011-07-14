Bachmann Builds Big Lead In Iowa

Michele Bachmann’s lead over Mitt Romney among likely Iowa caucus-goers has widened in recent weeks. The Minnesota congresswoman now has a 13-point lead over the former Massachusetts governor, 29% to 16%, according to a new poll released today.



No other Republican candidate reached double-digits, according to the survey. Behind Romney are Tim Pawlenty and Herman Cain, tied at 8%. The poll did not include Jon Huntsman because he has said he will not campaign in the state. The option “some other candidate” received only 2% support.

The poll by Magellan Data and Mapping Strategies asked participants only about those candidates who have actually entered the race so far—thus excluding possible late entrants like Sarah Palin, Rick Perry, and Rudy Giuliani.

20-five per cent of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers remain undecided.

