GOING ROGUER: Twitter's Best Suggestions For Michele Bachmann's New Memoir

Courtesy of tampabay.com



Michele Bachmann has signed a deal to write a memoir.The book is set to be released this November — just in time for the holidays! — and according to the Publisher’s Marketplace announcement will “describe her leap into local politics and path to national prominence, as well as her vision for America’s future.”

Interestingly, it didn’t involve an advance, which is apparently “house rules” at Sentinel, an imprint of Penguin.

It also doesn’t have a title.

Enter Twitter.

Yesterday afternoon, after news of the memoir was released, a #bachmannbooknames hashtag popped up on Twitter.

Here’s some of the best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.