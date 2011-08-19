Bachmann: I'll Bring Back $2 Gas

Republican presidential candidate Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) promises $2 gas if she is elected president.



Speaking to a crowd in South Carolina on Tuesday, she said “Under President Bachmann you will see gasoline come down below $2 a gallon again. That will happen.”

Bachmann offered no plans on how she will go about doing it.

“The day that [Obama] became president gasoline was $1.79 a gallon,” Bachmann said. “Look what it is today.”

Blogger Matt O’Brien speculated how Bachmann would achieve her promise: “Austerity would cause renewed economic collapse. Commodities would go to ’09 lows. Promise kept!”

What do you think Bachmann’s plan is?

