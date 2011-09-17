Bachmann Blasts "PerryCare" In Web Video

Rep. Michele Bachmann is not backing down from her criticism of Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s controversial HPV vaccine mandate — branding it “PerryCare” and condemning it along with President Barack Obama’s health care reform law.



In a web video released today, Bachmann said that as a mother of three daughters, “I believe that parents are the ones who should decide whether or not their young daughters should receive injections for sexually transmitted diseases.”

Bachmann drew fire this week for alleging that the HPV vaccine can cause developmental issues — even though the drug is usually given to adolescent girls and has a proven safety record. Bachmann told CBS News that she had nothing to apologise for — after her statements were condemned by doctors across the country.

“During the debate, I didn’t make any statements that would indicate that I’m a doctor, I’m a scientist or that I’m making any conclusions about the drug one way or another,” she said.

The video concludes with: “Whether its Obamacare or Perrycare I oppose any governor or president who mandates a family’s healthcare choices and violates the rights of parents on these issues – especially if the decision-making process occurs behind closed doors, bypassing legislative action, and favours campaign contributors over families. That’s not right. As President, I’ll do what’s right for families.”

