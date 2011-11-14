Bachmann Attacks GOP Rivals For 'Surprises' With New Website

Rep. Michele Bachmann is taking the fight to her Republican rivals in a new website highlighting their positions that are may be out of step with some conservatives.



Bachmann plugged the new website, NoSuprises2012.com, in an appearance on Meet the Press today.

“With Michele Bachmann, there are no policy flip-flops,” the website says. “There’s no need to compromise on one of the issues that matters to you. She means what she says, and she says what she means.”

Here is the list of attacks:

Mitt Romney and Herman Cain as pro-choice.

Ron Paul as soft on Iran.

Rick Perry for supporting in-state tuition assistance for illegal immigrants.

Newt Gingrich for working with Nancy Pelosi on combating global warming.

Gingrich and Romney as the “authors of the Healthcare Mandate.”

Romney for not lining up with the National Rifle Association on every issue.

Perry for forgetting his the third Cabinet department he would cut.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.