Michele Bachmann Used To Think Social Security Was A 'Tremendous Fraud' Too

After struggling to get noticed in the last presidential debate, U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann is rolling out an aggressive strategy tonight that focuses on attacking GOP frontrunner Rick Perry for calling Social Security a “Ponzi scheme.” “Michele looks forward to the opportunity to explain the sharp contrast between her view of Social Security and that of Gov. Perry,” Bachmann spokeswoman Alice Stewart told Politico. “Michele believes Social Security is an important safety net for Americans who have paid into the program all their lives and the federal government should keep its promise to seniors. She believes it’s wrong for a candidate to make seniors worry about the safety net they are entitled to.”



By attacking Perry on the entitlement program, Bachmann is setting herself up as the candidate who will save seniors from the federal chopping block — a popular message in Florida, where tonight’s debate will take place.

But Yahoo’s Chris Moody points out that Bachmann hasn’t always been so generous. In a February 2010 interview with Fox Business, Bachmann called Social Security a “tremendous fraud.”

“No company could get away with this, they’d be thrown in jail if they ever tried to do what the federal government did with people’s Social Security money,” Bachmann told host David Asman. “What we need to do very quickly is take the money that is coming in for Social Security, and truly lock it up so that we aren’t putting it out the door anymore.”

