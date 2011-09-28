BACHMANN 2.0: Rebranded Michele Tries To Revive Campaign

Photo: AP

In a last-ditch effort to revitalize her ailing 2012 presidential campaign, Michele Bachmann and her campaign team have unveiled a new campaign pitch to win over conservative voters.In a four-minute slideshow sent to the campaign email list this evening, Bachmann campaign manager Keith Nahigian outlines his strategy for winning the Republican nomination and tries to allay concerns that Bachmann’s campaign is lagging.



“This is a state-by-state marathon,” Nahigian says, in a voiceover. “We need to run our own race at our own pace. You are going to see people come in in front of us, come in behind us, we’ve seen people that have been running for two years and are already out of the race. But we are running the exact race we designed.”

The presentation acknowledges that the campaign depends on winning Iowa’s first-in-nation caucuses. Although Bachmann herself has said the campaign could survive a loss in Iowa, Nahigian calls Iowa a “must-win state.”

He goes on to say that Bachmann “will compete” in New Hampshire, but will focus her post-Iowa efforts on winning over conservatives in South Carolina. Bachmann, he says, is the only candidate who can unite Tea Partiers, social conservatives, and “national security Republicans.”

It is not clear if Bachmann will make it that far. Bachmann’s national poll numbers have plummeted since her Iowa straw poll win last month, and she has been unable to capture the magic of the early days of her candidacy. The new Bachmann brand — that of the “true conservative” candidate” — may not be enough to convince voters that she has the fundraising prowess and policy experience it takes to be president.

Watch the strategy video below.

