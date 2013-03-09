Unemployment Rate Climbs For People With Bachelor's Degrees And Higher

Today’s jobs report was not all good news.



While the overall unemployment rate for most categories fell, two categories saw their rates rise: teenagers and those with bachelor’s degrees and higher.

To be clear, the unemployment rate is a very low 3.8 per cent for the latter category.

But it is nevertheless a concern as student loan delinquency rates continue to surge.

Here’s the table from the BLS:

Photo: BLS

