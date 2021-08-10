‘Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron says he no longer kisses on the first date because ‘it doesn’t lead to anything good’

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra (pictured together in May) have called it quits. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

“The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron told Insider that he no longer kisses on first dates.

Cameron revealed he didn’t kiss his most recent girlfriend, Camila Kendra, until their fifth date.

It was confirmed the couple split this week after eight months of dating.

Former “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron now has a big rule when it comes to starting relationships: he won’t kiss someone right away.

Cameron said that kissing on a first date has “never led to anything good for me.”

“I think it’s better to take things slow. Focus on the relationship and the conversation and connect with each other more,” he told Insider.

Cameron, who spoke to Insider in July while promoting his new book “You Deserve Better,” also revealed that he and then-girlfriend Camila Kendra actually waited until the fifth date to share their first kiss.

“It wasn’t weird,” he added. “It made it more exciting.”

Cameron said he tried to kiss Kendra on their second date but she rejected him. On their fifth date, he decided to try again.

“It’s when she was ready,” he continued. “I got a little trigger shy and finally got the courage to try one more time and it worked.”

But it was confirmed this week that Cameron and Kendra had split.

The former couple broke up after 8 months together

A source told Us Weekly that the model broke up with Cameron so she could “refocus on her own very lucrative career.”

“Things were going well until they weren’t,” another source said. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Only two weeks before, Cameron had gushed about their love, even calling Kendra his soulmate.

“She said ‘I love you,’ and then I came later,” Cameron told Andy Cohen during a “Watch What Happens Live” appearance on July 27. “It was a moment of pure love, like, it just came out.”

Cameron told Insider he no longer kisses on the first date. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Preakness Live

When Cohen asked Cameron if he believed in soulmates, the “Bachelorette” star pointed to his girlfriend and his best friend – and former “Bachelor” – Matt James, who were sitting together in the audience.

“Yes,” he said. “I have two of them right here.”

Cameron also revealed that he and Kendra began chatting after he “slid into her DMs” and they met up for dinner in Florida.

“We just talked for hours,” Cameron told Cohen. “We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night.”

Cameron told Insider that dating became more complicated after ‘The Bachelorette’



Cameron and Hannah Brown on ‘After the Final Rose.’ John Fleenor via Getty Images

Cameron said that Bachelor Nation began criticizing every woman he was seen with, even digging into their social media accounts, after he decided not to pursue a relationship with Hannah Brown following his appearance on her season.

“For every girl that I’ve kind of been with, they just try to bring up every negative or bad thing they’ve done,” he told Insider. “We’ve all done s–t, I’ve done s–t, I have a past.”

“Before I used to really let it affect me,” he continued. “Eventually I had to be like, why am I letting Sally from the middle of nowhere have an opinion on who the hell I’m dating? That’s when it all started to click.”

He added: “But the things they would say to these girls, and how rude and mean they were, it was hurtful. And these girls had nothing to do with it, they didn’t sign up for that. It’s just very unfair to them.”

Cameron told Insider in July, before the breakup, that he and Kendra had worked to “ignore the noise” when it came to the Bachelor Nation critics.

“We’ve had to learn how to deal with it because no one wants your past dug up,” he said. “What they think and say is so fabricated and left-field. It really has nothing to do with us.”