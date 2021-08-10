Every season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ ranked

5. Season six, starring Ali Fedotowsky

Fedotowsky was a contestant on Jake Pavelka’s season in 2010 — she was a front-runner before she was forced to exit the show due to her job.

But that same year, she was chosen as the star of “The Bachelorette,” and she truly gave it her all. Take your pick of iconic moments: perhaps your favorite is when Justin Rego, who was wearing a boot due to an injury, hobbled out of a hotel through the shrubbery to run away from Fedotowsky after she’d found out he had a girlfriend.

Or maybe you like cringy moments, like when Kasey Kahl revealed he’d gotten a tattoo for Fedotowsky, only to be left on top of a glacier.

Another dramatic moment for the “Bachelorette” history books was when Frank Neuschaefer visited his ex-girlfriend in between Hometowns and Fantasy Suites, only to pull out of the competition because he wasn’t over her, leaving Fedotowsky in tears.

Fedotowsky’s eventual winner, Roberto Martinez, was a fan-favorite all-season long, and many were delighted to find out he had won over Chris Lambton. They dated for a year before breaking up.

Even though Fedotowsky’s season was entertaining, there weren’t many compelling “heroic” men on the season — none of her contestants became the Bachelor.