Every season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ ranked

10. Season 17, starring Katie Thurston

After Thurston walked out of the limo holding a vibrator on Matt James’ season, we knew we were in for something special. During the season, she refused to engage in the petty fights we all know contestants get into, gave James a heads up that real bullying was happening between the women, and generally seemed like a good time.

When she was eliminated in week six, coming in 11th place, we thought our hopes for a Thurston season were dashed — but we were wrong.

As a lead, overall, Thurston stayed true to her persona on James’ season, if not skewing a little more towards boring. She listened to her men — maybe to a fault — when they “unionized” and ganged up on multiple contestants, potentially missing out on good men. What should’ve been a dramatic moment — Blake Moynes joining the season — actually led most viewers to shrug and say, “Meh.”

The most engaging scene in the show was the final fight between Greg Grippo and Thurston. They were very clearly having trouble communicating — Grippo wanted her to leave the show (almost issuing an ultimatum) and Thurston was unsure about the relationship. It seemed like she was more concerned with being a “good” lead.

Sure, she’s engaged to Moynes and that’s great, but we have a feeling their Bachelor Nation shelf-life isn’t long. But other contestants like Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, Michael Allio, and Connor Brennan are sure to be around for a long time.

Also briefly, a shoutout to new hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who absolutely killed it.