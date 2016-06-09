Here's a preview of the next episode of 'The Bachelorette'

“The Bachelorette” is getting emotional.

Tuesday night’s episode ended with Chad’s creepy knock on the door, proving that he’s not easy to get rid of.

In the preview for the next episode — the show won’t return until June 20 — it looks like he’s causing just as much drama as usual.

Chad’s return stresses the guys out, though they don’t seem surprised that he didn’t leave, despite having gotten the boot from JoJo.

Multiple clips show JoJo sobbing. In one, she says, “I hate him.” Is the him Chad? That might be too easy of a guess. But if it isn’t Chad, who is it?

“There’s a reason for you to be worried,” she says at another point. About what? Worried about safety or being sent home? To whom is she talking?

The preview ends with Jordan comforting her.

While the show is good at making its previews dramatic, the next episode looks like it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster.

Watch the preview below:



