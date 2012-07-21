'Bachelorette' Finalist Jef Holm's Childhood Home In Utah Is On Sale For $3.39 Million

As America anxiously awaits “The Bachelorette” Emily to chose her man Sunday night, there might be a new clue.



Finalist Jef Holm’s childhood Utah home is on the market for $3.39 million, according to Trulia. Could he be moving in with Emily? We’ll have to wait and find out Sunday.

For now, take a tour around Holm’s Saint George’s estate that has nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and spans nearly 16,000 square feet.

Holm made his money through his do-gooder ways and entrepreneurship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.