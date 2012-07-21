'Bachelorette' Finalist Jef Holm's Childhood Home In Utah Is On Sale For $3.39 Million

As America anxiously awaits “The Bachelorette” Emily to chose her man Sunday night, there might be a new clue.

Finalist Jef Holm’s childhood Utah home is on the market for $3.39 million, according to Trulia. Could he be moving in with Emily? We’ll have to wait and find out Sunday.

For now, take a tour around Holm’s Saint George’s estate that has nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and spans nearly 16,000 square feet. 

Holm made his money through his do-gooder ways and entrepreneurship.

The house sits on three acres of land.

The home has a vibe like it's on the West Coast.

That kitchen can handle some serious entertaining.

Check out all the natural land around the house.

The listing boasts the infinity edge pool.

Not a bad view.

The property has two custom built outdoor cooking areas.

We imagine Holm stayed in shape playing ball on this court.

