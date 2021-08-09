All 18 ‘Bachelorette’ finale dresses, from Trista Rehn to Katie Thurston

When “The Bachelorette” returned after a three-year break in 2008, DeAnna Pappas switched up the style and wore a green ombré strapless gown on the beach of Grand Bahama Island.
Pappas accepted a proposal from pro-snowboarder Jesse Csincsak, though their relationship only lasted a few months. He married someone else from within Bachelor Nation, Ann Lueders. She was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick’s season.
Jillian Harris chose a simple pale pink strapless gown for her finale in 2009 on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Harris’ simple gown almost looks like a wedding dress, but she never made it down the aisle with winner Ed Swiderski. They broke up one year after the finale aired, in July 2010.
Ali Fedotowsky opted for a pale gold/nude strapless dress for her Bora Bora finale in 2010.
Fedotowsky accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez surrounded by flowers and the ocean while wearing an Alberto Makali gown. Her relationship with Martinez lasted just over a year — they announced their breakup in November 2011.
Ashley Hebert rocked a pale pink gown with feathery fringe for her 2011 Fiji finale.
Hebert’s style throughout the season was quite unique and that lasted all the way up to her finale dress by Randi Rahm — even though the color is classic “Bachelorette,” the bottom has never been replicated.
Desiree Hartsock was the first Bachelorette to wear a one-shoulder gown, and the first to wear her hair up since Meredith Phillips. She wore this nude gown with detailed beading at her proposal in Antigua in 2013.
Hartsock herself is a wedding dress designer, so it’s no surprise she chose this structured Randi Rahm dress — it looks like a wedding dress, just nude.
Brown accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt, but the two broke up before the finale aired after news broke that Wyatt reportedly had a serious girlfriend before he went on the show and only joined the cast to promote his music.
Clare Crawley cut her season early in November 2020 to get engaged to Dale Moss, but she still got to wear a glam white dress at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs.
She also wore a gown by franchise favorite Randi Rahm.