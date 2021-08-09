Search

All 18 ‘Bachelorette’ finale dresses, from Trista Rehn to Katie Thurston

Gabbi Shaw
Katie thurston during the finale of the bachelorette
Thurston’s finale airs on August 9. Craig Sjodin/ABC
  • Part of every “Bachelorette” season is fashion – most importantly, the night one and finale gowns.
  • Our first look at Katie Thurston’s finale was revealed on August 5 ahead of the August 9 finale.
  • We’ve rounded up every finale look from all 17 seasons of “The Bachelorette.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Trista Rehn, the first “Bachelorette” lead in 2003, set the status quo with this white gown when Ryan Sutter proposed.
Trista rehn bachelorette finale
Trista and Ryan in 2003. Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Rehn and Sutter, of course, are still together to this day with two kids, and they even televised their wedding, but back then, there hadn’t really been a successful “Bachelor” love story.
Meredith Phillips of season two went for a unique look, combining menswear with formal wear and bold earrings when Ian McKee proposed in 2004.
Meredith phillips bachelorette finale outfit
Meredith and Ian. Getty Images
Phillips seems like she’s channeling Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars look, in which the actress paired a white Gap button-down with a skirt.

Phillips and McKee didn’t last very long, breaking up around a year after the finale aired in February 2005.

Jen Schefft, the lead of season three, rocked a metallic silver halter gown for Jerry Ferris’ proposal in 2005.
Jen schefft bachelorette finale
Jerry and Jen. Donna Svennevik/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Schefft’s metallic look would soon become a “Bachelorette” staple — stylist Cary Fetman loves a shimmer.

Unfortunately, their relationship wasn’t quite as timeless. Schefft rejected Ferris’ proposal at first, asking him to wait, and then the two broke up before the finale even aired.

When “The Bachelorette” returned after a three-year break in 2008, DeAnna Pappas switched up the style and wore a green ombré strapless gown on the beach of Grand Bahama Island.
Deanna pappas bachelorette dress finale
DeAnna. ABC
Pappas accepted a proposal from pro-snowboarder Jesse Csincsak, though their relationship only lasted a few months. He married someone else from within Bachelor Nation, Ann Lueders. She was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick’s season.
Jillian Harris chose a simple pale pink strapless gown for her finale in 2009 on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Jillian harris bachelorette finale
Jillian. ABC
Harris’ simple gown almost looks like a wedding dress, but she never made it down the aisle with winner Ed Swiderski. They broke up one year after the finale aired, in July 2010.
Ali Fedotowsky opted for a pale gold/nude strapless dress for her Bora Bora finale in 2010.
Ali fedotowsky bachelorette
Ali. Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Fedotowsky accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez surrounded by flowers and the ocean while wearing an Alberto Makali gown. Her relationship with Martinez lasted just over a year — they announced their breakup in November 2011.
Ashley Hebert rocked a pale pink gown with feathery fringe for her 2011 Fiji finale.
Ashley hebert at her bachelorette finale
Ashley. Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Hebert’s style throughout the season was quite unique and that lasted all the way up to her finale dress by Randi Rahm — even though the color is classic “Bachelorette,” the bottom has never been replicated.

She accepted a proposal from JP Rosenbaum, and they tied the knot in 2012 and have two kids together. They announced their split in October 2020, after almost eight years of marriage.

Emily Maynard opted for a peach gown with an intricate bodice that almost looked like armor for her 2012 finale in Curaçao.
Emily maynard at her bachelorette finale
Emily. Francisco Roman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Maynard, who wore a gown by Jean Fares, chose Jef Holm at the end of her season, eliminating Arie Luyendyk before he even received his final date.

But their engagement didn’t last long. Holm and Maynard split around three months later in October.

Desiree Hartsock was the first Bachelorette to wear a one-shoulder gown, and the first to wear her hair up since Meredith Phillips. She wore this nude gown with detailed beading at her proposal in Antigua in 2013.
Desiree hartsock bachelorette finale
Desiree. Francisco Roman / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Hartsock herself is a wedding dress designer, so it’s no surprise she chose this structured Randi Rahm dress — it looks like a wedding dress, just nude.

She accepted a proposal from Chris Siegfried, and the two got married in 2015. They have two children together.

Andi Dorfman also had a unique dress – a cream-colored Carmen Marc Valvo dress with gun-metal gray straps – for her 2014 finale in the Dominican Republic.
Andi dorfman at her bachelorette finale
Andi with Chris Harrison. Javier Pesquera/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray, rejecting future “Bachelor” star Nick Viall in the process. While they seemed happy at the time, Dorfman and Murray split up six months later in January 2015, with Dorfman revealing some unseen relationship drama in her book “It’s Not Okay.”
Kaitlyn Bristowe looked like a fairy princess at her 2015 proposal in Malibu, California.
Kaitlyn bristowe at her bachelorette finale
Kaitlyn.K Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Bristowe, who wore a Mac Duggal gown, was the second “Bachelorette” lead in a row to reject Nick Viall in favor of their other suitor — this time, Bristowe chose Shawn Booth and the two got engaged.

Bristowe and Booth were engaged for over three years, before announcing their breakup in November 2018. She’s now engaged to another member of Bachelor Nation, Jason Tartick of Becca Kufrin’s season.

JoJo Fletcher picked a beachy pale pink dress with a high slit and beaded bodice for her finale in Thailand in 2016.
Jojo and jordan at the bachelorette finale
Jordan and JoJo. Matt Klitscher/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Fletcher got engaged to Jordan Rodgers at the end of her season on a beach in Thailand, so she was appropriately barefoot and wore a flowy beachy dress.

They are still together today and are set to have their wedding next year after two COVID-19-related delays.

Rachel Lindsay wore a glittery gold Randi Rahm gown with another thigh-high split for her 2017 proposal in Spain.
Rachel lindsay at her bachelorette finale
Rachel. Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo in La Rioja, an area in northern Spain. Two years later, they married in Mexico and are still together today.
Becca Kufrin rocked a silvery dress fit for a mermaid for her beach-side Maldives proposal in 2018.
Becca kufrin and chris harrison at her bachelorette finale
Chris Harrison and Kufrin. Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
The top of Kufrin’s dress almost looked like it had netting on the top, adding to the mermaid vibes.

She got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during the finale. They split after over two years together in September 2020.

At her 2019 finale in Greece, Hannah Brown’s white gown was all about the back.
Hannah brown at her bachelorette finale
Hannah. Mark Bourdillon/ABC via Getty Images
According to Page Six, the dress by Randi Rahm was completely made of lace and encrusted with pearls.

Brown accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt, but the two broke up before the finale aired after news broke that Wyatt reportedly had a serious girlfriend before he went on the show and only joined the cast to promote his music.

Clare Crawley cut her season early in November 2020 to get engaged to Dale Moss, but she still got to wear a glam white dress at the La Quinta resort in Palm Springs.
Clare crawley at her last episode with dale moss
Dale and Clare. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
She also wore a gown by franchise favorite Randi Rahm.

Crawley turned her whole season upside down when she chose to leave with Moss after just a few episodes — but it worked out! After a brief breakup, the two are back together and engaged once again.

Tayshia Adams, who took over for Crawley, also wore white, though she opted for a one-shoulder column look for her December 2020 proposal in Palm Springs.
Tayshia adams at the bachelorette finale
Tayshia. Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Even though Adams had less time than a normal Bachelorette would, she still managed to fall in love and get engaged to Zac Clark. They’re still engaged today.
We don’t know how Katie Thurston’s journey for love will end, but we do know that she’ll end the season in a green patterned gown unlike anything we’ve seen before.
Katie thurston during the finale of the bachelorette
Thurston’s finale airs on August 9. Craig Sjodin/ABC
The August 2021 finale was filmed in New Mexico. Thurston is now down to two men — Blake Moynes (formerly of Clayshia’s season) and Justin Glaze — but it remains to be seen what will happen.