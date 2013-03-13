The Next 'Bachelorette' Used To Be Homeless

Photo: ABC

“Bachelor” Sean Lowe may have chosen Catherine Giudici as his bride, but contestant Desiree Hartsock, 26, is still winning.The Los Angeles-based bridal stylist from Colorado, who made it to the final four, was announced as the ninth “Bachelorette” during Monday’s “After The Final Rose” special.



Hartsock was sent home from “The Bachelor” after her brother called Lowe a “playboy” during her hometown date.

But Hartsock didn’t always have a home to go to.

During a one-on-one date in a teepee, Hartsock opened up to Lowe about how she had sometimes lived in a tent or trailer park with her family during difficult times growing up — while her Northglenn, CO. classmates lived in million-dollar homes.

But, Desiree explained as she captured the hearts of viewers, love was always present in her home — which is what has always been most important to her.

Photo: ABC.go.com

Here’s a few other things we learned about the Katie Holmes look-a-like from her official “Bachelor” bio,

If you could be someone else for just one day, who would it be and why?

“An Olympic champion to know what it feels like to physically work so hard to be the best in the world at something and have all that hard work pay off.”

What is your favourite all-time book and why?

“‘Eat, Pray, Love’ because it’s a personal journey of overcoming and finding love and happiness along the way.”

I love it when my date…

“Isn’t trying to be someone else or act different to impress me. When they can be candid and goofy and let the date proceed naturally.”

And according to her Instagram, here’s her words of wisdom: “Happiness keeps you sweet, Trials keep you strong, Success keeps you growing, But Only God keeps you going.”

Get to know “Des” quickly below:

