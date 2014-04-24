'Bachelorette' Contestant And Adventurer Dies In Tragic Paragliding Accident

Eric Hill, a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” died Wednesday after his parachute malfunctioned while paragliding in Utah.

“He experienced a partial parachute collapse, which swung him into the mountainside with some velocity,” the Unified Fire Authority Battalion Chief told KUTV of the experienced paraglider’s final journey. “It doesn’t seem like he fell an extremely long distance, but the velocity that he went into the hillside was enough to cause some trauma.”

Hill had been a potential suitor for new “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman on the ABC show that is currently still in production, but is believed to have been eliminated at the time of his passing.

facebook.com/GOwithEric Hill had been documenting his year-long, worldwide adventure in a blog and film.

But vying for the affections of a female on a reality show was the least of Hill’s adventures.

A world traveller and adventurer, Hill had spent the last year on what was called “GO with Eric, The Global Odyssey,” as he attempted to go to every country by 2016 in world record time.

Hill was documenting the challenge, which began in February 2013,

on Facebook, a blog, and a documentary film that was in the works.

On Wednesday, Hill’s sister Karen Tracy confirmed that her brother’s journey had been cut short, after spending three days in a coma following the accident. She wrote on Facebook:

