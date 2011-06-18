PRETTY, PRETTY AMAZING: Larry David Vows To Take Down "Bachelorette" Villain (VIDEO)

This is our favourite video of the day.



It’s also, possibly, our favourite “Tonight Show” moment in ages.

And it’s all thanks to Larry David‘s righteous rage on behalf of “Bachelorette” star Ashley Hebert, who’s doing a slew of press talking about Bentley Williams, the suitor who confessed to wanting to make her cry.

David’s take on this situation is priceless — and slightly, wonderfully, homicidal.

Video below.



