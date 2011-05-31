Here Are 11 Reality TV Stars Who Actually Got The Careers They Were Scheming After

“The Bachelorette” is underway, and already the number-one reality storyline has arisen.
Somebody’s not there for the right reasons.
Somebody’s there to promote themselves and their professional interests — not to win the heart of Ashley Hebert (pictured here).
His name is Bentley something — anyway, that’s not important.
What’s important is that once in a while, these conniving reality contestants actually get the long-term careers they’re after.
