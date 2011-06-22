ABC Turned "The Bachelorette" Into Lord Of The Flies Last Night, And It Didn't Even Help Ratings (VIDEO)

ABC is having a rough time with its usually-reliable “Bachelorette” this go-round — and it’s starting to show.
They’ve already been running its protagonist, Ashley Hebert, through an amped-up press wringer (though the show is still underway, she’s popped up on as many late-night shows and magazine covers as most “Bachelorette” stars do after the fact).
Last night’s episode indicated that producers might have been bracing for a boring season even as they filmed.
In the episode, contestants were pitted against each other in Muay Thai boxing matches for the enjoyment of Hebert.
One of them got a concussion — video below.
And after all that pummelling, ratings still fell. (To be fair, the show still won the night.)
